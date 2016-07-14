RNC committee must decide if delegates can vote their conscience

Some big decisions that could have an impact on how the convention runs.

The Republican National Convention Rules Committee is expected to vote today on whether to allow delegates to vote their conscience instead of Donald Trump.

The rules committee meetings have gained more exposure because of opposition to Trump.

The convention kicks off July 18-21 in Cleveland.

