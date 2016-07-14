Divers, dogs and sonar equipment used in search for missing swimmer

The search resumed Thursday morning for the 18-year-old who went under the water near an Akron marina Wednesday.

It happened around 3 p.m. near Sandy Beach Marina.

Firefighters said an 18-year-old reported her and her boyfriend had been swimming off of a boat in the Portage Lakes between the Akron Yacht Club and the Sandy Beach Marina. According to the woman, the boat began to drift while they were in the water and he was unable to swim back to the boat.

She attempted to rescue him, but she was unable to locate him after he became submerged in the water.

Divers, k-9 cadaver dogs and sonar equipment are being used in the search. The 18-year-old is a recent grad of Coventry High School. Former classmates and teachers have been showing up at the scene talking and consoling one another.

The search was called off Wednesday night due to bad weather.

