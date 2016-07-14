UH BikeShare rolls out for RNC visitors

The University Hospitals Bike Share program launched Friday ahead of the Republican National Convention. One hundred bikes will be available to rent at 10 stations around the downtown area. The full launch will be in late August, and will include 200 bikes in locations from Ohio City to University Circle.

You can rent a bike at one location and ride it to another station across town to drop it off. Similar bike share programs are already in place in cities like Chicago and New York.

John Romero of Cycle Hop, one of the organizations partnering with UH for the bike share program, said groups will be setting up the stations Friday morning. One of the locations is at E.9th and Euclid, near the secure zone around the Q. But Romero is not expecting security to be a problem with the bikes.

The bikes you'll see now are green. Organizers are borrowing them from another fleet. The ones for the official UH Bike Share will be red.

Romero says rates are $3.50 per half-hour, $7 per hour, or a $21 pre-pay option for four hours. There will also be monthly passes available.

