Lorain police search for 16-year-old murder suspect

Lorain police are looking for 16-year-old boy who has been accused with murdering a man earlier this week.

Investigators say Darius Ramey shot and killed 31-year-old Kenneth Shinafelt shortly before midnight. on July 11 in the 2300 block of Reeves Ave.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating Ramey. Officers met with Ramey’s mother and learned that he has been living on the streets since May.

He is known to frequent the west side of Lorain and to hang out in the Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority developments of Leavitt Homes and Westview Terrace, near Leavitt Road.

Ramey is a black male, 6’ 1” tall, 140 lbs. and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with knowledge of Darius Ramey’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Lorain police at (440) 204-2100 or the Detective Bureau at (440) 204-2105.

