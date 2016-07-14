Judge orders Sunny Spot Bar to close, for now

A Cleveland judge, Thursday, granted the city of Cleveland Heights a preliminary injunction to close the Sunny Spot bar until next year's civil trial.

The Noble Road bar was the scene of a murder on May 3, 2016.

Dejon Forbes, 24, was found shot in a car. He died at University Hospitals. Stephen Johnson was charged with aggravated murder in the shooting. Antonio Longino was cited for tampering with evidence.

Police have been called out to the Sunny Spot more than 90 times since 2013.

The civil trial is scheduled to begin on April 3, 2017.

