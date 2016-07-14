'Special police' badge, drugs, stolen gun seized during investigation

Among the items seized during a routine police call to remove a man from a hotel room in Eastlake was a "special police" badge.

Officers were called to the Radisson Hotel to make sure Jamshed Ahmed left the property after he refused to pay and hotel staff found possible drug paraphernalia in his room.

During the investigation police also found a stolen firearm, suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana in the 43-year-old Rocky River man's room.

Ahmed was charged with possession of drugs, having weapon under disability and receiving stolen property.

Ahmed is being held on $50,000. More charges are pending.

