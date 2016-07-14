Pledge of Allegiance to open afternoon RNC session Monday

It has caused controversy, even allowing to students to opt out -- but Monday the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited at the opening of the afternoon session of the Republican National Convention.

Five grade school students have been chosen to say the Pledge on the convention floor at Quicken Loans Arena.

The students are: T'Ajania Williams, an eighth-grader at James Garfield School in Cleveland; Celia Head, a fifth-grader at Olmsted Falls Intermediate School; fifth-grader Thomas Wurtz of St. Bridget School in Parma; Jasmine Torres, a fifth-grader at R.G. Jones School in Cleveland; and Jeff Ungvarsky, a sixth-grader at St. Charles School in Parma. Each will be accompanied by one parent at the convention.

"Our goal was to raise awareness of the upcoming presidential convention in Cleveland among children and give them an opportunity to use their creative talents to express their views on civics and patriotism," says Sharon Brown, director of the Center for Excellence and Innovation in Education at CSU who organized the contest along with Cleveland activist and CSU trustee Sally Florkiewicz.

The five participants were among the more than 600 students, in grades one-through-eight, who expressed their views of democracy and patriotism in artwork and essays submitted to the Red, Write & Blue Challenge in conjunction with the RNC.

Their submissions are being displayed at various locations on Cleveland State University's campus.

