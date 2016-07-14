'Trump Dump' chocolates exist because of Fear's Confections in Lakewood

You'll likely see many Republican National Convention specials, or food that looks like elephants around Cleveland during the GOP convention -- but you won't see anything like the 'Trump Dump' chocolates at Fear's Confections in Lakewood.

The candy company is known for making unusual chocolates like Star Wars and Doctor Who-themed candy. The "Trump Dump" candy isn't the only RNC-related candy. There are also chocolate elephants for sale.

Fear's was in the running to be a vendor at the Freedom Marketplace next to Quicken Loans Arena, but in the end didn't make the cut because it was decided to have fewer vendors than planned, according to Lakewood Patch.

Fear's Confections has a storefront in Lakewood, but if you want to place an order, you can order online for pickup or delivery with SkipTheDishes.com.

