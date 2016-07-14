CLE City Council to place income tax increase on November ballot - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

CLE City Council to place income tax increase on November ballot

Cleveland residents will not just be voting for President this November.

City Council approved a resolution to place an income tax increase on the ballot.

If passed, taxes would go from 2 percent to 2.5. 

Among other things the money would be used to expand city services, and hire more police officers.

Here is how much the income tax increase would cost you:

  • Person making $50,000 annually, they would pay $250  more in taxes
  • Person making $75,000 annually, they would pay $375  more in taxes

The increase would generate about 80 million dollars annually.

