12 foods that are surprisingly toxic to dogs and cats

If you’re a pet owner, chances are you slip your four-legged friend a "human" treat occasionally. It’s a fun break from the usual dog or cat food, but it can cause a lot of problems for Rufus.

Certain foods and drinks can not only make your pet violently ill, but in some instances, it can kill them. We uncovered some of the most dangerous foods to feed your pet, and some of them will likely surprise you.

Some foods that are dangerous include:

Alcohol

Coffee

Milk and dairy products

Gum

Peaches

Onions

Chives

Garlic

Macadamia Nuts

Grapes

Raisins

Chocolate

If your furry friend consumes one of these things and doesn't act normal, call your vet right away.

