Lorain police search for 2nd homicide suspect since Monday

Lorain police are investigating after a man was discovered dead in his home Thursday morning.

Officers were called to 1103 W. 9th St. around 11:30 and Lani Smith, 65, was found dead inside.

According to police, foul play is suspected but details surrounding his death have not been released.

Larry Brown, a.k.a. Seydi Umar Cisse has been named a suspect in Brown's death.

Police say Brown was seen with a gun at Smith’s home shortly after his death.

He was last seen driving a gold 2006 Mercedes 500 with Kentucky license plates 797 TEZ.

He was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball hat, and wearing a black jacket and brown cargo shorts.

Warrants are being sought for Brown’s arrest related to this incident.

Brown, 39, is believed to reside in or around Louisville Kentucky, and knew the victim.

Anyone having information about this case, or know of Brown’s whereabouts are encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2105.

