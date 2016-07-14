15 ways RNC visitors will know they're talking to a Clevelander

About 50,000 people are in Cleveland for the Republican National Convention and in the mix are the city's natives.

You might be able to spot us just walking around because of No. 15 in the list, but just in case we're giving you a heads up about who we are in the 2-1-6. This list will be helpful if you're trying to talk to a local or if you want to talk like a Clevelander yourself. We asked our friends on Facebook and the Cleveland subreddit to help compile the list.

That's So Cleveland: Things Cleveladers say, do, wear and think.

(Share your suggestions on Twitter with #ThatsSoCleveland)

"If you don't like the weather in Cleveland, give it a minute." "Pittsburgh sucks." "It's about _____ minutes away." (We use time as a measurement for distance.) "I am really thirsty, I want some pop." (It is not nor will it ever be soda. Oh, and make sure to get a Polar Pop from Circle K. How does it stay cold so long??) "Want to go to: Ohio City, Slavic Village, University Circle, Tremont or Little Italy?" (These are not separate cities ... they're all Cleveland locations.) Thanks to Lake Erie, we ALWAYS which know which way is north. We only know of two mustards: Stadium and Bertman. We don't call it the Hope Memorial Bridge-- it's the Lorain Carnegie Bridge. The Veterans Memorial Bridge is the Detroit Superior Bridge and the Main Avenue Bridge is the Shoreway. Despite what it says on our sports arenas, it'll always be The Gund (Quicken Loans Arena), The Jake (Progressive Field), Browns stadium aka the Factory of Sadness (FirstEnergy Stadium). We won't laugh at any "jokes" about the burning river or being the mistake on the lake. (Don't even try it.) If you hear anyone making a reference to "the market," they always mean the West Side Market. If you hear someone call that patch of grass between the sidewalk and the street a "tree lawn," you're in Cleveland. If it's referred to as a "Devil Strip," you're in Akron. If you hear us talking about The King -- it's LeBron James, not the King of England. We either live on the east side or the west side, and our respective side is always better than the other. We'll also most likely be wearing a Cavs 2016 Championship shirt or a Tshirt from Cleveland Clothing Co. or GV Art and Design. (About 50 percent of our wardrobe is Cleveland gear.)

Editor's note: If you see a bunch of pink flamingos and people wearing white socks and sandals don't freak out -- you're in Parma. Just find out from a local where the lake is and head north and you'll be back in The Land.

The Republican National Convention is July 18-21, 2016 in Cleveland at Quicken Loans Arena. During those four days, the Republican National Committee is hosting about 2,470 delegates and 2,302 alternate delegates from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and five territories. About 15,000 credentialed members of the media are covering the event. It’s estimated that 50,000 people are visiting the city for the RNC. This is the fourth time Cleveland has hosted the RNC. The official hashtag for the event on Twitter is #RNCinCLE.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.