RNC: Official protest/parade schedule released

About two dozen police officers on bicycles followed protesters Monday, July 11 in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

The Republican National Convention is underway and many parades are planned.

Cleveland city officials and others released the official protest/parade schedule and we've posted it below for your convenience.

The list includes parade locations, dates, estimated number of participants and more.

The deadline to apply for permits was July 8 and all time periods for use of the Official Speakers Platform were filled, according to the city.

At this time, the city is focusing its attention on the Convention. They will not process any new applications for the Official Parade Route, Official Speakers Platform and Park Uses, or any other permits during the Convention Period.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.