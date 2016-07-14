Chaotic scene unfolds due to swarm of 12,000 bees

A swarm of bees suspended operations for businesses at a Canal Fulton shopping plaza on Thursday, police said.

Police officers first noticed the swarm circling the plaza in the 2300 block of S. Locust Street when shoppers began running for their vehicles. Officers were able to keep people out of the area until they settled in on a tree overlooking the Apple Creek Bank.

Officials inside the bank immediately closed the outdoor lanes for their customers' safety.

Once at the scene, Scott Svab, an official apiary inspector for Stark County and Canal Fulton councilman, had most of the bees in a new home within 15 minutes. He took the estimated 12,000 bees away from the scene.

Svab had a couple of theories as to why this happened.

It's possible a new queen bee hatched, he said. When this happens, the old queen takes off in search of a new home and takes the swarm with her -- out with the old and in with the new.

Another possible theory is the hive was full of honey, which will produce an initial swarm like the one that occurred Thursday.

No injuries were reported.

