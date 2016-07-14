Republican National Convention: List of banned items

The City of Cleveland released a complete list of banned items not allowed inside the Republican National Convention "event zone."

Some of these items include paintball guns, swords, fireworks, metal knuckles, nun chucks, weapon or any firearm that is prohibited by the State of Ohio.

The ban also includes containers of bodily fluids and grappling hooks.

Full List of Prohibited Items:

Lumber larger than 2” in width and ¼” thick, including supports for signs Metal, plastic, or other hard material larger than ¾” thick and 1/8” in wall thickness including pipe and tubing Any air rifle air pistol paintball gun blasting caps switchblade automatic knife knife having a blade two and one-half (2-1/2) inches in length or longer cestus billy blackjack sword saber hatchet axe slingshot BB gun pellet gun wrist shot blackjack metal knuckles nun chucks mace iron buckle axe handle shovel or other instrumentality used to cause property or personal damage

Any dangerous ordinance, weapon, or firearm that is prohibited by the laws of the State of Ohio

Explosives explosive device incendiary device Fireworks and rockets Sound Amplification Equipment Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems Containers of bodily fluids Aerosol cans Mace, Pepper Spray or other chemical irritant Umbrellas with metal tips Any projectile launchers, such as water guns and water cannons Rope chain cable strapping wire string line tape or any similar material, in lengths greater than 6’ Glass bottles ornaments light bulbs ceramic vessels Locks padlocks bicycle locking devices chain locks or similar devices, but not including: an integral component of a conveyance or structure; locks when utilized by the owner of private real property to secure permanent or temporary fencing; or locks attached to a bicycle Any gas mask or similar device designed to filter all air breathed by the wearer in an attempt to protect the respiratory tract and/or face against irritating or noxious gasses or other materials. This prohibition on gas masks shall not apply to any person wearing a medical oxygen mask that fits over the nose and mouth of the person and provides oxygen from an oxygen tank to the person Tents sleeping bags sleeping pads mattresses cots hammocks bivy sacks stoves Coolers or ice chests Backpacks and bags exceeding the size of 18” x 13” x 7” Lasers Non-plastic containers, bottles, cans, or thermoses Ladders Grappling hooks, sledgehammers, hammers, and crowbars Canned goods Tennis balls Any other item determined by the Chief or Director to be a clear and present danger to the safety of others.

EXCEPTIONS:

The prohibitions of this section shall not be applicable to:

Persons possessing an item listed above when the person or his/her employer maintains a place of employment within the Event Zone; and, the possession of said item is in the normal course of the person’s licensed business or employment and to be used within place of employment;

Persons possessing an item listed above when the person resides within the Event Zone; and (ii) the possession of said item kept and used within the person’s residence;

Law enforcement personnel or other local, state, or federal government employees possessing a prohibited item in the course of their authorized duties; and,

Any licensed medical professional in the performance of their medical duties.

Possession of Obstruction Devices Prohibited; Placing Objects in the Rights-of-Way, Sidewalks, and Roadways

It is unlawful for any person, with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks and other areas to which the public has access, to possess or place any tool, object, instrument, or any combination thereof, that is adapted, designed, or intended to be used for obstructing the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks or any other area to which the public has access.

This shall include, but is not limited to, the maneuver commonly referred to as the “Sleeping Dragon,” tripods, bipod, pole, any sections of pipe or containers filled with or wrapped in weighted material such as concrete and/or containing handcuffs, chains, carabiners, padlocks, road stars, or other locking devices.

It is unlawful for any person to inhibit, for any reason, the movement of emergency equipment on streets, rights-of-way or sidewalks.

It is unlawful for any person to place any instrument, tripod, bipod or other pole or object with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks, entrance and exit to private property or any other area to which the public has access.

It is unlawful for any person to attach themselves to another person, building, Vehicle, or fixture with the intent to obstruct the public’s ability to freely move about on rights-of-way, sidewalks, entrances and exits to private property, or any other area to which the public has access.

Government employees in the performance of their official duties shall be exempt from this section.

The event zone, however, excludes secure places accessible to the public, like streets, sidewalks and public grounds.

'Public Access Areas' shall mean any space in the Event Zone, excluding spaces designated as the Secure Zone, that is open to access by the general public, including streets, sidewalks and public grounds.

The convention starts July 18 and will host 2,470. An estimated 50,000 people are expected to visit Cleveland during the event.

