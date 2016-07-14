Preview of Medical Mutual Walk For Wishes at the zoo with Denise Dufala

Cleveland 19’s Denise Dufala is gearing up for this Saturday’s Medical Mutual Walk For Wishes at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

More than 2,000 people are expected. Walk ups are welcome, for a donation of any amount. All the funds raised will help pay for wishes for local kids with life-threatening illnesses.

Here's a preview of the event:

A wish is a powerful experience for these kids and their families, and in many cases, gives the child the hope and will to get through the most difficult time in his or her young life.

Please join Denise for a fun-filled morning at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, OH 44109. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. The walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation took a giant step toward making dreams come true for John “Owen” Dumm. With the help of Payne & Payne Builders and many donations, construction is underway on a brand new tree house in Owen’s backyard, complete with a wheelchair ramp so he can use his motorized chair to get inside.

Those who would like to help children like Owen realize their dreams by receiving a wish can join Denise Dufala at the upcoming Medical Mutual Walk For Wishes at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. The annual event will be held July 16. For more information about the walk or making a donation, click or tap here.

