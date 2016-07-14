Virtual reality simulator shows distracted driving dangers

These days, people use their phones for much more than texting while at the wheel -- drivers post to Facebook, take selfies, email, and much more. According to AT&T, seven out of 10 people admit they use their phones while they're behind the wheel.

"What's somewhat disheartening is 10 percent admit to Snapchatting while driving and 11 percent say they video chat and drive," said Steve Kristan, AT&T Director of External Affairs. "Statistics tell us it takes six seconds to read and respond to a text. When you're on the highway, think how fast you're traveling -- you can go hundreds of feet in six seconds and a lot of things can happen in hundreds of feet."

To show people how dangerous using their phones while driving can be, AT&T brought a virtual reality simulator to the Akron Children's Hospital Thursday.

"It's a 'wow' impact when they actually see how dangerous it is," said Kristan.

The experience is part of the AT&T "It Can Wait" campaign, which urges drivers to keep their eyes on the road, not on their phones. Since its launch in 2010, the campaign has reached more than 8 million people.

"Our message is to put the phone down and keep your eyes on the road," said Kristan.

Anyone can check out the virtual reality by clicking or tapping here.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.