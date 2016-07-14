Temporary changes for Jack Cleveland Casino during RNC

The Republican National Convention is just one day away. Some temporary changes at Jack Cleveland Casino will be in place starting Friday.

They'll be open 24 hours, but can only serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

The normal parking garage on Ontario and Prospect will be limited to 200 spaces in valet only. People will be able to park at the Tower City garage.

