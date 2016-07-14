Officials: Zoo sedative may be to blame for Akron overdose spike

An extremely powerful drug used to sedate zoo animals could be to blame for a recent spike in heroin overdoses, Akron city officials confirm.

Carfentanil, which is 10,000 times stronger than morphine, has been connected to two of the fatal overdoses in the Akron area, officials said.

Akron police have visited the Akron and Cleveland zoos to learn more about the drug and its use on larger zoo animals.

Since the beginning of July, there have been 91 overdoses in Akron, resulting in eight deaths.

