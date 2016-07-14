CPPA president in hot water after Crowell comment reaction

Cleveland Police Patrolman Association President Steve Loomis is under internal review after a citizen complaint.

Loomis threatened to tell Cleveland officers not to work security at Browns games if running back Isaiah Crowell didn't apologize over this social media post depicting the death of a police officer, according to the complaint.

Crowell Apology

Cleveland 19 received an email from Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams acknowledging he was aware of the comments Loomis made.

His email goes on to read he has assigned the citizen complaint his office received to the city's Integrity Control Division.

It will be up to that agency to determine if Loomis violated policy or the law.

Williams also said Loomis does not control the officers working at Browns Stadium or any other facility in the city.

He [Loomis] is also subject to the same rules and regulations as any other member of the Division of Police.

We've reached out to Loomis for a comment. So far, he has no responded.

More on Cleveland 19

Crowell pledges to donate entire game check to Dallas police organization

South Euclid PD asks Browns' Isaiah Crowell to teach kids about gun violence

Isaiah Crowell shares, deletes illustration of cop having throat slit

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.