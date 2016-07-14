LoveUAkron campaign highlights the University of Akron

A community organization at the University of Akron is working to spread positivity around the city with the help of a hashtag.

The Knight Foundation started the #LoveUAkron campaign Wednesday and, within 24 hours, more than 140 students had taken part on campus alone.

"Our goal is over 200. I think we're moving pretty steadily toward it, so we're excited," said student Stephanie Weber.

The concept is simple. All people need to do is write a note describing what they love about the University of Akron.

"Lately there's been a ton of news about the university. It's been good and it's been a little bit negative. So, really, we're just bringing to light the positive the media can show and bringing about why we love it and bringing the focus back to the great things we know the institution holds," said Weber.

The #LoveUAkron movement is also being used on social media. People are logging onto Twitter and tweeting their positive experiences about the school.

"I love our university because it makes our city vibrant, diverse, and uniquely Akron," said one tweet.

The campus was even more vibrant Thursday thanks to the help of dozens of colorful note cards students hung by the university's Student Union building. Though the Knight Foundation wrapped up its on-campus event Thursday afternoon, the #LoveUAkron hashtag is still active on Twitter.

Students hope the university hangs the positive messages somewhere on campus so students can read what others wrote about the university.

