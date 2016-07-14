Unlikely Trump gets 'dumped'

Weijia Jiang with CBS News in New York joined Cleveland 19 News reporter Paul Orlousky Thursday to discuss several hot topics surrounding the Republican National Convention.

Though there’s plenty of chatter about conscious clauses and the “Dump Trump” movement, it doesn’t look like he's going to get dumped, Jiang said, after attending Thursday’s Rules Committee meeting.

The CBS News poll shows Hillary Clinton and Trump are in a dead heat heading into the conventions.

The pair also discussed Trump’s new running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.

Jiang said though Trump has been criticized for being a political novice, Pence served for 12 years as a congressman before becoming governor. She added Trump has said for weeks that he wanted a vice president who could help him work with congress.

