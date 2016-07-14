Unlikely Trump gets 'dumped'

Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.More >>
Women gather to protest President Donald Trump's campaign rhetoric on the National Mall in Washington, DC.More >>
Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.More >>
Two unflattering posts about Donald Trump's new administration were shared by the National Parks Service on Twitter on Friday. They have since been removed and an apology was posted Saturday.More >>
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.More >>
After peaceful anti-Trump protests Friday in New Orleans, some then went and committed acts of vandalism on historic buildings in the 200 and 300 blocks of St. Charles and in the French Quarter, and on two police vehicles at the Eighth District station, according to NOPD Chief Michael Harrison.More >>
On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.More >>
On Friday, Donald Trump took the oath of office and be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.More >>
The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.More >>
The Constitution requires presidents to be at least 35 years old. While none have yet been in their 30s, a few have achieved the highest office in the land relatively young. Here's a look at the country's youngest presidents.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>