Ohio State University's J.T. Barrett nails Pikachu from Pokemon Go

Ohio State University football team captain J.T. Barrett didn't catch Pikachu, he nailed him with a football.

In a funny no-nonsense video posted on OSU's Twitter account, Barrett tells his fellow teammates running back Mike Weber and H-Back Curtis Samuel to "get to work."

We know who's the boss of that gym ...

Captain Barrett has had enough of all these games ??#GrindTime #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/iMFNW6uByz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) July 14, 2016

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.