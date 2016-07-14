Ohio State University's J.T. Barrett nails Pikachu from Pokemon - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Ohio State University's J.T. Barrett nails Pikachu from Pokemon Go

COLUMBUS, OH (WOIO) -

Ohio State University football team captain J.T. Barrett didn't catch Pikachu, he nailed him with a football. 

In a funny no-nonsense video posted on OSU's Twitter account, Barrett tells his fellow teammates running back Mike Weber and H-Back Curtis Samuel to "get to work."

We know who's the boss of that gym ... 

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly