Romona's Kids: Boy holds Christmas in July toy drive

An area 12-year-old is already working to make sure there will be presents under the Christmas tree this year for kids who otherwise might not have any.

This week’s Romona’s Kid is from Madison.

Ryan Bass is holding his second “Christmas in July” party July 30 at Playground World in Warrensville Heights.

Last year, he and his friends stuffed an ambulance with donated toys for “Asa’s Angels of Hope,” a Lake County charity that provides gifts for underprivileged families at Christmas.

In June, Ryan also held a garage sale to raise money to buy more toys.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.