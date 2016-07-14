Police find missing 10-year-old boy - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police find missing 10-year-old boy

AVON, OH (WOIO) -

Avon police were looking for a missing 10-year-old boy on Thursday. He was found around 8:20 p.m.

