Bernie believes Browns on right track

Bernie Kosar is finally back in the Browns family.

A new regime in Berea has opened the door for one of its favorite sons to return, even on an occasional basis, and Kosar has noticed things on and off the field during his visits to Browns headquarters. There are bright offensive minds in charge, and they’re going to get creative.

“Coach (Hue) Jackson, coach (Ray) Horton, coach (Pep) Hamilton -- I think they’re doing a really good job with the players”, Kosar said Thursday. “They do an amazing job with personnel, formations, motions and shifts, and with the addition of (the) receivers who were drafted, and the addition of very creative personnel groups, with good quarterback play, you have a chance.”

That brings us to Robert Griffin.

The word out of D.C. was that the former Redskins quarterback had lost more than his starting job in Washington -- he’d lost the locker room. The two probably went hand in hand, so we asked Kosar what Griffin has to do to be a leader on the Browns.

“Part of it is being part of the family," Kosar said. “You, as a quarterback, have to be part of the group, part of the guys in the locker room. You aren’t a separatist, an isolationist. You go and be part of the guys. And I think RG3 is doing that.”

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.