In case you missed it, Cleveland Scene's RNC issue is a masterpi - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

In case you missed it, Cleveland Scene's RNC issue is a masterpiece

Source: Wikipedia Commons Source: Wikipedia Commons
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland Scene's "A Very Special RNC Coloring Book" is very special indeed.

The issue serves as a convention-themed coloring book with the tag line: "Because if they can act like children, so you can you." It features caricatures of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Ted Cruz (the former as a submarine sandwich-wielding Guardian of Transportation and the other as the Zodiac Killer).

The Republican National Convention beings July 18 in Cleveland.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly