In case you missed it, Cleveland Scene's RNC issue is a masterpiece

Cleveland Scene's "A Very Special RNC Coloring Book" is very special indeed.

The issue serves as a convention-themed coloring book with the tag line: "Because if they can act like children, so you can you." It features caricatures of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and Sen. Ted Cruz (the former as a submarine sandwich-wielding Guardian of Transportation and the other as the Zodiac Killer).

A Very Special RNC Coloring Book is out today! Pick one up around town or in Uber vehicles this week and next. pic.twitter.com/IGZxe8qiA3 — Cleveland Scene (@ClevelandScene) July 13, 2016

The Republican National Convention beings July 18 in Cleveland.

