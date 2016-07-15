22-year-old shot, killed during murder vigil ID'd

The 22-year-old killed Thursday night during a vigil for a murder victim has been identified.

Police said Eric Gaiter, of Stow, was shot in the area of Moeller Avenue and Campbell Street around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. He was shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:25 p.m.

The vigil was being held for Ronnie Travis. Travis was killed July 14, 2014 in that same area.

