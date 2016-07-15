RNC Traffic: changes, closures & detours

Big changes and detours on area highways are going into place for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland.

The detours begin as early as Friday, 7/15 and many last through Friday, 7/22.

Starting at 10 a.m. Monday through 2 a.m. Friday, commercial vehicles will not be allowed on the Innerbelt Bridge.

On Friday, July 15 at 8 p.m., all entrance and exit ramps to East 9th Street off Interstate 90 and I-77 will be closed through Friday, July 22nd at 6 a.m.

Here are some of the closures, detours and your suggested alternates for commutes downtown during RNC week:

From the South:

Every night Monday, July 18 through Thursday, July 21, I-71 northbound will CLOSE at I-490 from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Use I-490 and I-77 as the alternate for this northbound route. Also, on I-77 NB, the right lane will close near East 30th Street from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you are traveling from the south via I-71 northbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you can Exit at West 25th Street head North. Alt: I-90 eastbound, then enter onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (SR 2) west, then exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge. Also, alternate exit onto I-490 east to I-77 north and continue on I-90 east. Exit onto the Shoreway (SR2) west to West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge. The Lorain Carnegie Bridge will be closed due to the protest route.

If you are headed downtown from the south via I-77 northbound and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, your options are to exit onto I-90 east to the Shoreway west and exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge or to exit onto I-490 west to I-90 west and exit at West 41st Street and turn left. Proceed east onto Lorain Avenue, north onto West 25th Street over the Detroit-Superior Bridge.

From the Westside:

I-90 EB and WB over the Innerbelt bridge will close every night from Monday, July 18 at 8:30 p.m. through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22. During all other times (of that week), traffic will be limited to 1 lane each direction. Monday, July 18 at 9:30 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22, I-90 eastbound access to the George V. Voinovich Bridge will be CLOSED (alt on I-490 to I-77). Also, Monday, July 18 at 10 a.m. through 2 a.m. Friday, July 22, the Ontario entrance ramp to I-90 westbound will be CLOSED.

If your destination is WEST of East 9th Street and you are headed downtown from the westside, you’re best exits are West 117th Street, West Boulevard, West 44th Street, or W 25th. After exiting the highway, you may continue onto Clifton Boulevard (SR2) or Detroit Avenue to Downtown. The Lorain Carnegie bridge will be closed to downtown for the protest route. If your destination is EAST of downtown, the Chester Ave ramp off I-90 EB will allow left turns to Chester through the RNC to give another alternate. Also, from the Westside of Cleveland, take I-90 to I-490 to I-77, exiting at 30th, 22nd, or 14th St to get to Eastside of Central Downtown.

From the Eastside:

If you are traveling to the central business district from the east side via I-90 WB and your destination is WEST of East 9th Street, you may continue onto the Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at West 3rd Street or West 28th Street. When exiting at West 28th Street, turn left then left onto Detroit Avenue to continue across the Detroit-Superior Bridge. There will be no access to Lorain-Carnegie Bridge.

If you are traveling to the central business district from the east side via I-90 WB and your destination is EAST of East 9th Street, you may continue onto the Cleveland Memorial Shoreway (State Route 2) west and exit at East 9th Street or exit I-90 west at Superior Avenue, Chester Avenue, Prospect Avenue.

Shoreway:

SR 2 (Shoreway) between West 45th Street and I-90 at the Innerbelt Curve will be CLOSED Sunday from 12:01 am- Monday at 1:00 am. Take Detroit or I-90 from the Westside or I-90 from the Eastside during that time.

