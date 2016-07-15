Mobile surveillance cameras will stay in Cuyahoga Co. after RNC

Cuyahoga County leaders revealed details of a county-wide camera surveillance project this week.

The County Department of Public Safety and Justice Services and Independence Police Department announced 5 mobile surveillance cameras will be installed around the city. Three of the cameras will be used for the RNC in communities with "significant RNC-related activities."

The cameras will also be used after the RNC for high-priority or high-interest events. The cameras will be monitored 24/7.

Each unit is equipped with three cameras that can be controlled remotely from multiple locations, and one that monitors the base of the unit itself. They sit atop a mast that can go up to 30 feet in the air and provide HD video good enough to get license plate numbers. The units also have audio capabilities, so sirens, warnings, and messages can be projected from them.

"Downtown is well protected during the RNC. These cameras will go in places that don't get that same level of support right now," said County Executive

Armond Budish.

For security reasons officials will not be disclosing exactly where these cameras will be during the convention.

The $200,000 project is being funded by the State Homeland Security Grant Program.

This is just the first phase of the project. The second phase should be in place by the end of this year or beginning of next year, with $750,000 worth of fixed cameras.

