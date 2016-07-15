Group travels 350 miles to Cleveland for immigration reform

A group advocating for immigration reform traveled 350 miles from Chicago to Cleveland for the Republican National Convention.

The small group held a news conference in Public Square Friday morning urging for change.

"The purpose of our pilgrimage is to send a loud and clear message to the Republican leadership – we want you to stop the hate and enact into law strong, meaningful, Comprehensive Immigration Reform, that includes a pathway to citizenship as soon as possible," said Rev. Jose S. Landaverde, Pastor at Faith, Life and Hope Mission.

They entered Cleveland from Hope Bridge and made their way to Public Square.

