New downtown restaurant scrambles to open in time for RNC

New restaurant downtown is completely booked and has yet to open. (Source:WOIO)

Parker's Grille and Tavern in downtown Cleveland is booked for the week of the Republican National Convention. The only problem is the restaurant is not yet open to the public.

It's located on East 9th and Euclid inside the new Kimpton Schofield Hotel.

"We've got some guardians that are going to go on the columns that are going to look fantastic," said owner, James Mowbray.

He said all the activity leading up to the convention contributed to the delayed opening.

"From a delivery standpoint, everybody's so busy that everybody's delayed in everything they've got going on," he said.

Failure or further delays aren't an option, as Parker's is obligated to cater the busy banquet hall and handle the room service for the hotel. That's all in addition to being fully booked during the RNC.

Additionally, it is still awaiting a health inspection, staff training and still has to put together furniture.

"We threw a wrench in the works by trying to get this open by RNC which is Monday. Ideally we would've liked to do 4-5 days of prep to train kitchen staff," said executive chef, Andrew Gorski.

To help ensure a smooth an opening as possible, they're bringing in veteran kitchen and wait staff from their Avon Lake location.

The restaurant should be open at 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.