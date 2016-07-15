List of entertainment at Freedom Plaza During RNC

Freedom Plaza will be fulfilling your entertainment needs during the Republican National Convention as it will feature food, drinks and music.

Diverse foods will be available for those wanting to try something new and Ohio-made beer will be available for purchase.

Entertainment will be different each night:

Monday, July 18

Swon Brothers/Hope Country

Tuesday, July 19

Super Diamond/Dave Fenley

Wednesday, July 20

Lee Brice/Jordy Searcy

Thursday, July 21

Hope Country/The Sensations

Freedom Plaza will be open for convention attendees for several hours before each session and even after sessions end. Please see the full list of open hours:

Monday, July 18 - 11 a.m - 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Tuesday, July 19 - 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Wednesday, July 20 - 4 - 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Thursday, July 21 - 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. - 1 a.m.

