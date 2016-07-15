With the Republican National Convention just days away, Cleveland has been preparing for such a massive turnout between visitors, journalists, delegates and committees.

The convention will take place July 18 through July 21, 2016.

Here is the RNC by the numbers:

5,000 hotel rooms were requested in downtown Cleveland

16,000 hotel rooms requested in Northeast Ohio

50,000 visitors are expected to visit during the RNC

$7.4 billion expected in economic impact from direct/indirect sales

39 approved permit groups with over 10,800 protestors

$3 billion in visitor-related infrastructure development

The Quicken Loans Arena (the Q), is the third largest arena in the NBA with more than $130 million in improvements

