RNC by the Numbers

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

With the Republican National Convention just days away, Cleveland has been preparing for such a massive turnout between visitors, journalists, delegates and committees.

The convention will take place July 18 through July 21, 2016.

Here is the RNC by the numbers:

  • 5,000 hotel rooms were requested in downtown Cleveland
  • 16,000 hotel rooms requested in Northeast Ohio
  • 50,000 visitors are expected to visit during the RNC
  • $7.4 billion expected in economic impact from direct/indirect sales
  • 39 approved permit groups with over 10,800 protestors
  • $3 billion in visitor-related infrastructure development
  • The Quicken Loans Arena (the Q), is the third largest arena in the NBA with more than $130 million in improvements

