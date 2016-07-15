Family of man who died at Progressive Field concert sues Indians

Cory Barron's family has filed a lawsuit against the Cleveland Indians. The 23-year-old died at Progressive Field after falling down a trash chute into an enclosed dumpster.

Barron attended the Jason Aldean concert in July 2014.



In March, Barron's family was working with a group of former FBI agents who were investigating his death. The family suspected foul play.

"It has been my family's and mine personal promise to Cory to find out what happened that night ... as we have believed all along, they have found reason to believe that this was no accident," his sister Britta Barron said in a Facebook post.

According to that post, the family offered a reward for any information leading to an arrest or conviction.

We will never stop searching.



Officials said Barron died of multiple blunt force impacts due to the fall down the trash chute. Alcohol was detected in the victim's tissue. No other drugs were detected.



The manner of death has been ruled undetermined. At this point, it is unclear what circumstances caused Mr. Barron to be in the trash chute, but no sign of foul play has been found by this office or by the involved police agencies.

Barron is from Fremont, about an hour and a half west of Cleveland.

Aldean took note of the fan's death, tweeting: "My sincere condolences go out to Cory Barron's family and friends. My heart is heavy for you all and you are in my thoughts and prayers."

