Non-profit organization calls out Trump on homophobia

Presidential candidate Donald Trump and the Republican Party were called out Thursday by the global non-profit organization, Planting Peace, with a billboard that shows Trump going for a kiss with Ted Cruz.

The caption of the billboard reads “Love trumps Hate. End homophobia.”

Planting Peace focuses on humanitarian and environmental initiatives and is also responsible for the Equality House, a rainbow-colored house here in Cleveland that advocates for LGBTQ rights.

