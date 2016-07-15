Camping will be allowed at Kirtland Park during RNC

The city of Cleveland voted to allow camping at Kirtland Park during the Republican National Convention.

Camping would be available to anyone during the hours of 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. during the time of the convention on a first-come, first, served basis. These regulations shall go into effect upon the date of approval by the Board of Control, and shall terminate at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on July 23, 2016.

There shall be no fee charged for the overnight use of Kirtland Park by visitors for a safe place to stay.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.