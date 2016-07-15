Texas police department sends mounted unit for RNC

Mounted patrol unit from Texas arrived in Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

Thousands of added police officers will be headed to Cleveland to provide security for the Republican National Convention.

The mounted patrol unit from Fort Worth Texas has arrived in town.

Cleveland Police Department said it needed 5,000 additional officers. They said they met their expectations.

Cleveland received a $50M Justice Department grant to provide security and pay for equipment. The added officers will be paid out of those funds.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.