26 cats removed from mobile home in hoarding case

A dog and 26 cats were removed from an overcrowded mobile home this week after authorities said it was discovered the animals were living among feces, urine, and trash in a poorly ventilated environment.

The owner surrendered the animals after a search warrant was executed Friday morning. The seizure is the result of a public complaint concerning living conditions in the home.

The owner has received at least one previous citation for a dog license violation that noted poor air quality resulting from the number of animals in her home.

The cats -- mostly adult, domestic short hairs -- were suffering from medical conditions including dehydration and dental disease. Some appear to be under-socialized and fearful of humans, as is common with animals from hoarding situations.

The cats were transported to an emergency shelter to receive medical attention and treatment.

One deceased cat was also found on the property.

The animals will eventually be made available for adoption.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Capital Area Humane Society assisted the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office in the removal and sheltering operation.

