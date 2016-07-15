Diesel, gas mistakenly switched at North Olmsted Sunoco pump

The Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs and One Stop Sunoco are alerting North Olmsted-area residents and mechanics that some gas storage tanks at an area station was contaminated with the wrong type of fuel earlier this week.

It happened at the 23370 Lorain Rd. location.

The contamination occurred after a delivery truck mistakenly mixed up the diesel and gas tanks. The delivery driver pumped gasoline into the diesel storage tank and diesel fuel into the 93-grade (ultra-premium) gasoline storage tanks in separate deliveries Monday evening and Tuesday.

The contaminated gas affected the diesel and 93-, 91- and 89-grade pumps.

One Stop reported to the Department of Consumer Affairs that it checked the fuel and shut down the affected pumps mid-day Wednesday after it received complaints from customers.

The 87 grade pumps were not affected. Sunoco is working with the distributor's insurer to assist consumers whose vehicles were affected by the error.

Depending on the type of vehicle they drive, which fuel blend they used and how much fuel they purchased, customers could experience anything from sluggish performance to the car not running at all.

Consumers whose engine lights came on after filling up should contact a mechanic. If the engine sensor flashes, consumers should stop driving the vehicle.

Consumers with affected vehicles should contact Sunoco at 1-800-SUNOCO1 (1-800-786-6261).

Car owners should keep their gas receipts and get documentation from their mechanics. Mechanics should save fuel samples, if possible.

Consumers also may file complaints with the Cuyahoga County Department of Consumer Affairs at consumeraffairs.cuyahogacounty.us or 216-443-7035.

