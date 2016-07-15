2-year-old shooting victim identified

The uncle of a 2-year-old girl shot in the head and arm Friday night says the shooter was parked nearby for about 10 minutes before the incident.

He told Cleveland 19 News the girl was being held by her mother near their home on East 146th Street at the time of the shooting. He said when the shooter began firing at another car, the mother was struck in the arm and the girl was struck in the arm and head.

The girl was rushed to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and underwent surgery. She was placed in the pediatric intensive care unit at some point Saturday.

Hospital officials said she’s in stable condition but her brain is swelling. The uncle said her skull was cracked in the incident.

The girl has been identified as Alaya Brown.

Shortly after the shooting, police searched a home a few blocks away from the 4100 block of East 146th. No arrests have been made.

