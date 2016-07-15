Cyber security at RNC: Some hackers 'very sophisticated,' expert says

Jeremy Samide is a cyber expert. He's more aware than most of the risks presented by the Republican National Convention.

"I can bounce from France to Norway to Russia and my connection can look like it's coming from Russia," he said.

When it comes to cyber hacking, nobody is immune.

"There are a number subterfuges inside the RNC as far as access into specific websites, databases. They need to be actively monitoring those. It's really a layered security defense," Samide said. "So, you need to have different types of layers of defense within the network. You have to protect the email, you have to protect your database. Encryption is another way to protect.”

With a few strokes on a keyboard, someone with devious intent can ruin someone's world.

"Some of the hackers are very good. They're very sophisticated," Samide said. "They can mirror the Republican or Democratic website or political website down to the 'T' and it looks real, smells real."

So why should someone be concerned about the RNC web security? Everything from donor lists to credit card information can be stolen.

There are also "hacktivists."



"It's your ideologists that are out to make a political message and that's on their agenda to deface websites, steal information, and then expose that information on the internet," Samide said.

