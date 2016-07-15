Psychologist says it's possible to have almost addictive response to Pokemon Go

Jacob Facciolini is all caught up in the Pokemon Go craze. The 21-year-old walks his neighborhood for a couple hours each day. Since the release of the game last week, he’s traveled 22 miles.

He said the game takes him back to his childhood.

"Now you can go out in the real world catch them in real life situations and battle with friends, go out with friends -- and you're out being active," he said.

And when Facciolini is not walking for the game, he hops into the passenger seat of a golf cart with his girlfriend in search of Pokemon.

“It's the most incredible thing to happen in the last five years for video games," he said.

Law enforcement officers across the country are warning gamers to be safe. This after two men fell off the edge of a bluff near San Diego playing the game. There have been a number of Pokemon Go-related attacks as well -- one player was stabbed by a group of men in an Anaheim Park. Carjackings have also been reported.

“It's almost like an addictive response. I think they can almost feel a high when they're doing it," said Dr. Deborah Koricke, a psychologist.

Koricke says it's OK to play the game in moderation, but when the game takes over the player’s life and compromises safety, then it can become a problem.

“They get a lot of satisfaction when they find these creatures and feel like they can beat other people. It's a competitive type thing," she said.

