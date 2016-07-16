Trump introduces running mate

Donald Trump has officially named Indiana Gov. Mike Pence his running mate.

Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Friday morning in lieu of a press conference. He had originally scheduled a press conference for Friday but canceled it because of the terrorist attack in Nice, France.

Pence, 57, has served as Indiana governor since 2013 after more than a decade in the House of Representatives.

