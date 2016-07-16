Warrior great, former Cav Nate Thurmond dies at 74

Former Golden State Warrior legend and Cleveland Cavalier Nate Thurmond has died at the age of 74.

Thurmond was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985, according to the Warriors' website.

Warriors Legend and Hall of Famer Nate Thurmond passes away at 74. Read more here https://t.co/tvMkKPcdHl pic.twitter.com/X2A6UNu4s0 — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 16, 2016

We are saddened by the passing of a true Warriors Legend. Rest in Peace, Nate Thurmond. pic.twitter.com/4JT9aftJlg — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) July 16, 2016

Thurmond spent 11 seasons with Golden State. He was a Cavalier for the last two seasons of his career, retiring in 1977, according to basketball-reference.com.

His number for Cleveland, 42, was the first-ever retired by the Cavaliers, according to NBA.com.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.