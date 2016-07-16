Warrior great, former Cav Nate Thurmond dies at 74 - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Warrior great, former Cav Nate Thurmond dies at 74

CLEVELAND, OH

Former Golden State Warrior legend and Cleveland Cavalier Nate Thurmond has died at the age of 74.

Thurmond was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1985, according to the Warriors' website.

Thurmond spent 11 seasons with Golden State. He was a Cavalier for the last two seasons of his career, retiring in 1977, according to basketball-reference.com.

His number for Cleveland, 42, was the first-ever retired by the Cavaliers, according to NBA.com.

