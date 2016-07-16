Team performs 'sacrificial ceremony' to save slumping Yan Gomes

Yan Gomes is not having the greatest year at the plate.

Gomes is known to be an excellent defensive catcher, but his .163 batting average is turning heads for the wrong reasons as the MLB trade deadline nears.

On Saturday, second-baseman Jason Kipnis posted video of a ceremony to end Gomes' struggles at the plate in three parts. They can be seen below.

Part 1: Sacrificial Ceremony

A video posted by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Jul 16, 2016 at 1:32pm PDT

Part 2: The Blessing

A video posted by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Jul 16, 2016 at 1:33pm PDT

Part 3: The Sacrifice

A video posted by Jason Kipnis (@jasonkipnis22) on Jul 16, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

Think this team is having a good time? They are sporting the American League's best record after Friday's win in Minnesota, after all.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.