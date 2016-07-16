Team performs 'sacrificial ceremony' to save slumping Yan Gomes - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Team performs 'sacrificial ceremony' to save slumping Yan Gomes

(Source: WOIO) (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Yan Gomes is not having the greatest year at the plate.

Gomes is known to be an excellent defensive catcher, but his .163 batting average is turning heads for the wrong reasons as the MLB trade deadline nears.

On Saturday, second-baseman Jason Kipnis posted video of a ceremony to end Gomes' struggles at the plate in three parts. They can be seen below.

Part 1: Sacrificial Ceremony

Part 2: The Blessing

Part 3: The Sacrifice

Think this team is having a good time? They are sporting the American League's best record after Friday's win in Minnesota, after all.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:  

Download the Cleveland 19 News app

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly