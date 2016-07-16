Police support group organizes prayer rallies across NE Ohio - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police support group organizes prayer rallies across NE Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A citizen group formed to support police is ready for the Republican National Convention.

It organized prayer rallies Saturday all across northeast Ohio. The "Sea of Blue" group called on people to meet at local police departments.

The group wanted everyone to pray for safety forces and the community during the convention.

