Protest stops at Perk Park, remains peaceful

Protest stops at Perk Park, remains peaceful

CLEVELAND, OH

A black unity protest group rallied in Cleveland on Saturday.

It was part of the National Convention of the Oppressed. Earlier in the week, groups taking part discussed police violence across the U.S.

The New Black Panther Party provided security Saturday. Members were not armed, however, despite previous reports.

