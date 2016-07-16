Melting pot of worshipers hope to help heal nation with prayer

Gospel and prayer took over the stage at Cleveland State University’s Wolstein Center on Saturday.

The event was called Nation at a Crossroads.

“I believe that the lord has commanded to us, when the church is united it helps to heal a divided nation,” said organizer Doug Stringer.

The non-denominational service was meant to form a melting pot of worshipers. Stringer said it proves the power of prayer can help overcome hatred and heal a nation.

There were a number of services that took place Saturday, leading up to the Republican National Convention -- some involving prayer, some involving protest.

