Donations flood in for officers patrolling RNC

Police Union Hall is filling up with donations from all over northeast Ohio for officers who will be out patrolling the streets during the Republican National Convention.

Union president Steve Loomis said officers who can't stop by the hall to grab food will have food shipped out to them.

The RNC begins Monday in Cleveland.

If you'd like to drop something off, here's the address:

1303 W 58th St.

Cleveland, OH 44102

